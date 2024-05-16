This Blog was posted by Clearview Dental – Family Dentistry in Milton, On

Invisalign vs. Traditional Braces: Which Option is Right for You?

At our practice we understand that the decision to undergo orthodontic treatment is an important one and requires careful consideration of all of the factors involved. It is imperative for you to review all of your options and to make the most informed decision possible about the type of treatment that’s right for you before committing to a proposed treatment plan. Many patients come to our practice specifically seeking treatment with Invisalign or Invisalign Teen systems, but in some cases metal braces can still be one of the best options to treat some orthodontic cases. To learn about the superior benefits that Invisalign offers over traditional braces, or if you have questions that aren’t answered here- contact our dedicated team for a free Invisalign consultation. For more information click here

Aesthetics

For the vast majority of our Invisalign patients, the number one advantage that Invisalign has over traditional metal braces is the transparent nature of the plastic aligners. The overall goal of orthodontic treatment for most of our patients is to improve the beauty of their smiles. Even though temporary, unsightly traditional metal braces are often a distant second to the clear aligners of Invisalign, and even more so for our adult patients who need to maintain a professional appearance. If necessary, Invisalign patients can simply remove their aligners for a meeting or special occasion-an option that just isn’t available with traditional braces.

Comfort

Invisalign is comprised of clear plastic aligners that are designed to have smooth edges instead of the harsh and sharp edges of metal braces. The plastic aligners of Invisalign do not irritate the gums and mouth like metal braces have notoriously been known to do. Braces also require frequent adjustments, tightening, and placement of strong rubber bands that can all cause soreness and discomfort of the mouth. Invisalign patients might feel a small amount of discomfort when wearing the next set of aligners in the series of their treatment, but it dissipates quickly and never as severe as metal braces can be.

Duration of Treatment

Orthodontic treatment with traditional braces can require several years to achieve desired results, but Invisalign achieves expected results in a much shorter amount of treatment time. For patients requiring only minor orthodontic correction, the Invisalign Express system could a viable treatment option to attain desired results in a matter of months and not years. Conventional metal braces often require many office visits for tightening and adjustments whereas Invisalign patients can switch to their new set of aligners in the comfort of their own home and schedule.

Oral Hygiene

The Invisalign and Invisalign Teen orthodontic treatment systems allow patients to maintain a higher level of good oral hygiene. Traditional braces require meticulous cleaning routines that make proper oral hygiene time-consuming and laborious. There are also restrictions associated with metal braces because some foods can become lodged in or between spaces in the hardware. Invisalign clear braces are meant to be removed for eating and drinking which makes proper oral hygiene like brushing and flossing more convenient and effective as well. As mentioned before, Invisalign aligners are removed for eating so there are no food restrictions and much less opportunity for food to come into contact with the aligners.

Cost

One of the biggest concerns that our patients bring to us is the worry that Invisalign treatments will cost much more than traditional braces which is certainly not always the case. In truth, Invisalign costs are often very comparable to the cost of metal braces when all aspects of treatment are considered. There are some instances where Invisalign is actually more cost-effective than traditional braces depending on the scope of treatment and the overall number of office visits required for the entirety of treatment. If you are interested in learning more about Invisalign costs and financing options, then contact our office today. We offer a number of affordable payment plans and financing options that can help Invisalign fit into most budgets.

Convenience

The overwhelming majority of our patients agree that Invisalign clear braces are far more convenient than traditional metal braces. With Invisalign clear braces there are fewer visits to the dentist and shorter overall treatment times when compared to traditional braces. You can even switch to your next set of aligners at your home and on your schedule. You will also enjoy an enhanced ability to keep your mouth healthy because you can continue your normal oral hygiene routine with Invisalign treatments. There are no food restrictions like with metal braces with Invisalign due to the fact that patients remove the aligners before eating and drinking. Two persistent complaints from patients treated with metal braces is that they are difficult to clean, and that they are uncomfortable after tightening or adjusting them. Invisalign offers the awesome results of traditional braces without any of the major drawbacks that they present.

Contact Our Office for Invisalign

The first order of business when deciding whether Invisalign is going to be an appropriate treatment for your orthodontic needs is to have an Invisalign-trained professional assess your candidacy for treatment. Invisalign treatments are ideal for correcting minimally or moderately crooked teeth and gaps in a patient’s smile. For severe cases of crooked, crowded, or misaligned teeth and bite problems, then traditional braces may be better able to achieve the desired results. To learn whether you are a suitable Invisalign candidate, contact our office to schedule your in-depth, free, no-obligation consultation today. Our dedicated professionals and support staff will help you to make the most informed decision possible about your available orthodontic treatment options. With Invisalign or Invisalign Teen we can get you started on the path to an amazing smile without the negative side effects of traditional braces.[/fusion_text][/fusion_builder_column][/fusion_builder_row][/fusion_builder_container]