Pest Control: Kill Bed Bugs

This Blog was posted for you By Your San Antonio Pest Control Services – Jenkins Pest and Lawn

Kill Bed Bugs

The key to finding out how to kill bed bugs is finding out what they don’t like. To give you a few tips, this can include acids and different kinds of vegetables that can really turn them off. Adding these as some natural remedies will help you to get rid of them. However, if you want to find out how to really kill them, you’re going to have to use something that has a little more punch.

Using a spray is really the answer to killing bed bugs. Find some bed bug spray that works well and spray a few times per week for a month or so. The key here is to use a chemical that not only kills the bugs but also their eggs. Eggs can live for a long time after the parents have gone. Basically, if you stopped spraying they can hatch and start an entire new colony on their own. To prevent this from happening you need to spray well after you haven’t seen any for a while. It will make sure that you have successfully defended your home from future attacks by bed bugs.

The easiest way is to contact a professional exterminator. Professional exterminators know the timing, where to spray, what attracts bed bugs, the best ways to prevent future infestations, and more information that is beneficial in dealing with these insects.

If you don’t want to hire an exterminator, then you can still easily kill bed bugs yourself. However, you have to be on the ball and set up a few things to make it happen soon. A lot of things can be done to prevent them from entering. One thing that you should do is use a mattress cover, and you should wash all of your sheets in very hot water. This will make sure that there is no residue, eggs, or living bed bugs inside your sheets while you’re sleeping.

Killing bed bugs is all about preventing them in the first place. They find you by seeking out your carbon dioxide. You give off carbon dioxide each time you take a breath. They simply smell it and find their way into your bedroom. They’ll come through window cracks, outlets, and even water pipes if they have to.

They each suck about 3 times their body weight in blood. So that means that if an infestation is present, you’re pretty much going to lose tons of blood. This is why killing bed bugs is so important. It can become a very serious health risk.

How to Control Bed Bugs

No other insect is more unwanted than the bed bug, so learning how to control bed bugs is necessary. Compared to the cockroach, they are not as gross and scary. As the problem becomes even more widespread, learning how to control bed bugs is becoming even more necessary as people are losing sleep over these nasty critters.

You see the small holes, cracks, and crevices in your walls and floors, it’s the perfect place for a bed bug to thrive in. Dark and untidy corners of the house are their favorite breeding place.

Blood is their food source for their survival. So you are not likely to see them as they prefer to come out at night and suck the blood of their victims who are unaware of it.

Fortunately for us, bed bugs do not carry any known disease even though their bite can get really itchy, especially to sensitive people, even posing some serious health problems for them.

First, not allowing the existence or occurrence and preventing bed bugs from coming into your home. Do you know how to avoid bed bugs so that your home does not get infected?

That leads us to the second way to control bed bugs and that starts with a clean environment. That is key in preventing bed bugs from thriving in your house. Preferably concentrating on the furniture, walls, and floor and making them spotless.

Since the bed is the place where bed bugs thrive, keeping a good routine of changing the sheets regularly and checking for holes and tears, goes a long way in protecting the bed. If you find that bed bugs are already in your home, the simplest and best way to control them is by applying pesticides or insecticides to the infected areas.

If you choose to go this route, there is no shortage of pesticides made especially to control bed bugs that are available in the marketplace. Since these chemicals can surely kill insects like bed bugs, they can also pose health hazards, so when using harsh chemicals, you will want to read all labels and instructions before you use them.