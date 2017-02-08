SEO Strategies

Business owners are always looking for new ways to let their customers know that they exist and to offer their products and services to new customers. Placing posters, dropping flyers or even going to the cost of organising a local billboard may give you an edge over your competitors but is unlikely to be as effective, or profitable, as local online marketing. It is a reality that most businesses start small and local. Few businesses are backed from start-up with large amounts of capital. Therefore organic growth is something that most business owners will have to oversee themselves.

Historically few marketing channels have afforded business owners the ease of entry and cost effectiveness of owning and marketing a website. If you are a small business owner, you should hire a good web design company that will help promote your business locally. Consider starting your online marketing campaign in your immediate locality and maximise Google’s various online tools to boost your website’s local search potential.

Even if you cater to a national or international audience you are likely to have significant competitive advantages in serving local customers at the beginning. Unlike typical search engine optimisation, local search is different and relies on a different range of factors when determining which sites should rank highly in search engines like Google and Yahoo!

For instance optimising your Google Places listing and thereby undertaking local search optimisation will require you optimising for a different range of factors than traditional SEO. Google Maps Optimisation Every time you search for a product or service within a geographical location you are likely seeing a small Google Map that highlights relevant businesses offering the service in the area. Indeed on some searches Google is now determining where you are located and showing local service providers regardless of your search query.

By optimising your website for local search via Google Maps and Google Places you are more likely to tap into customers searching for your business type in your geographical location. Google AdWords Management Using Google AdWords’ keyword search tool will help you choose the appropriate keywords that will help put your business website at the top of paid local search results. In local search, you have to anticipate what your customers will type in the Google search bar when they are looking for the products and services that they want. When selecting keywords to target for your local search campaign, it is advisable to look at queries where geographic location is included. This will result in the highest quality customers and the lowest cost per click. Google Places Consider Google Places (formerly Local Business Centre) as a local business directory, a city map, and an advertising space rolled into one. You need to maximise Google Places’ untapped potential to grow your online marketing campaign. When developing your businesses listing you need to be careful to enter all of the data that Google requests. Google loves to see a local businesses engaging with it. As Google only provides broad categories, use specific phrases that best describe your business. Rather than entering only one category eg “builder,” enter numerous, “construction” , “residential builder”, “attic extensions” etc. Provided these are all real categories Google will reward the fact you are interacting with one of its key platforms. Most importantly, you have to verify your Google Places profile because it helps prove that the business establishment listed in Google Maps is yours.

Third-Party Site Citations

A citation is a reference of your business in third-party sites like Yellow Pages, Trip Advisor, and other online directories. Important business information from these sites include business name, address, phone number, and even product information, are cross-referenced by local search spiders to help complete your Google Places profile. In this way, a prominent presence in these supporting providers will help raise your standings in Google local search results. An effective Google local search strategy is important for your online marketing campaign to attract prospective customers, develop your overall local presence and of course to slowly build your online exposure.